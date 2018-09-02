Transformational industries contribute 11.8 percent to non-oil GDP

The growth reflects the significant achievements made by the transformational industries over the past five years, during which they have become a key pillar of the economic diversification plans.

The UAE government over the past years has managed to ensure robust infrastructure for this kind of industries, providing investment-friendly legislation for the industrial sector as a whole in a way that has earned the country a prestigious position in this sector across the region and the entire world.

Recent studies indicated that Abu Dhabi is planning to increase the industrial sector's contribution to the emirate's GDP to 25 percent by 2030.