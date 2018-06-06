Gulftainer achieves record productivity at Sharjah Container Terminal

In addition, SCT registered a high volume of demand from customers for its new state-of-the-art warehouse facility in Port Khalid, named Shed 3. Inaugurated on 20th March 2018, the warehouse has already filled up to over one-third of its total capacity, with local businesses choosing it as a cost-effective and efficient alternative to other storage facilities in the area.

With well-provisioned storage space and advanced racking systems, Shed 3 replaces the existing Shed 2 space, which will be removed to facilitate the SCT capacity expansion through the extension of the rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) stacks.

Shed 3 is designed to store less than container load (LCL) shipments and loose-loaded cargo and includes a designated area for the storage of hazardous goods, certified by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). The new warehouse is also located in proximity to the container terminal yards and berths, offering the convenience of destuffing within the facility, as well as on-site customs clearance. In addition, as an introductory offer, customers are currently being provided discounted storage benefits and attractive payment solutions.

Emerson Buarque, the new Terminal Manager, "Achieving this milestone at SCT demonstrates our commitment to consistently delivering best-in-class performance. It showcases our service reliability, faster vessel turn-around time, and potential to handle higher volumes and more vessel calls. SCT remains a key gateway for incoming and outgoing container traffic within the fast-growing trade sector in the UAE."

He added: "Our employee wellness programmes such as Positive Pulse, which has been recognised by the MEED health and wellness awards, validates that investing in the well-being of employees has significant productivity benefits. The importance of continuous employee training programmes on productivity records such as this one cannot be emphasised enough."