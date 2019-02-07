The first impression approach in teaching

We intend to cover as much material as we could during a semester frequently at the cost of not reflecting the impact of what students are learning. In the process we habitually don’t realise that students come to class leaving a lot of things behind them; from having fun with friends in the cafeteria to a serious argument with someone just before class.

They come to class sometimes out of social compulsion or for pure love for learning. Our job is to make them realise that attending a course is worth more than all they have left behind. If we observe a significant majority of teachers spend the initial part of the session in managing logistics from taking attendance to fiddling with technology to make powerpoint slides work. And this is the time where I believe we lose students who have come leaving behind exciting things. This is the time where we should be doing activities to keep them glued to the topic and connect with them before we lose them.

We need an excellent start and leave logistics behind and focus on what we are for in class. Sometimes logistics do take priority, but these instances should be few and far in between. Our teaching should be more interactive. Ideally, we should start our lecture with the discussion on what was covered in the previous session and see how much can they recall and encourage them to ask questions from what was taught in the prior session. If the response is lukewarm or they struggle, it is time to remind them few key points quickly. All this should not be long; a few minutes would be good enough. A lot of studies have shown that tactically repeating the point helps improve the learning.

Once we are comfortable, we should introduce a few questions for the new topic(s) which we are going to cover. Ideally, we should connect the previous class topic with the current class topic. Students should see continuity and see a well-orchestrated story. Various topics should come across as well laid out actors in an attention-grabbing story rather than islands with little or no connection.

The questions we pose at the start of the session should in a subtle way answered while we explain the new topic during the passage of the class. Students should also feel as if they are part of the narrative and be never left out. A generous dosage of humour and anecdotes should always be around. No session should be longer than 8-10 minutes followed by a quick question-answer session or time to reflect and connect the dots with other topics, how a particular topic will find a place in a bigger schema of things.

While the first impression approach in teaching looks simple, the whole idea and turning every lecture adhere to would initially look a daunting task, but the reward is many folds!