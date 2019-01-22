Teaching Generation Z

So why besides buying expensive technologies teaching approach or methodology has not changed in most educational institutions. A lot of studies have highlighted that Generation Z is spending more time on mobile and other gadgets to surf the internet or communicate with others. It could vary from an average of 4 hours to whopping 10 hours a day. While one can argue on the actual time, they are spending online, but we cannot deny the fact that they are multitaskers and their attention span is extremely low.

As academics, our job is not to be gloomy about this and complain and compare the type of students once we had but to connect to this generation in a way they are most comfortable with. We need to turn the table and the way we deliver knowledge.

First of all, we need to start thinking of ourselves as facilitators in learning rather than instructors. And this on its own is a big admission of what is coming. In a world where almost everything is available online, why tell them what is already out there. Our focus should be teaching them how to differentiate and identify if the information they have is true, fake or something in-between. They should understand the value of information. What impact it could have. How important it is to protect privacy and safeguard the identity of not just their own but of everyone. What online etiquettes are!

While it may look that jumping into the technology bandwagon will solve all our problems in the classroom. No, far from it. On the one hand, it is true that we can easily involve Generation Z using technology, but we can put them off in equal measure with technology. For them, technology is just another tool, not “the tool”. If our technology is not hinged on all-encompassing teaching approach, we will fail. And fail miserably.

We need to dig further and find out what drives them. We know they spend a lot of time playing online games and being independent. A lot of schools and universities across the world have started using game-based teaching, simulating real-world situations. This is bringing two things together; they are good at. Independence and problem solving, which they do while playing the game.

Having said that, while it may look as simple as playing a video game but turning a serious topic and conveying the philosophy behind it may not be a child’s play. This is a serious issue and requires a lot of thinking from diverse backgrounds. It has to be done. Otherwise, we will keep blaming students when in reality they deserve better. The bigger question to the broader teaching community is, have we prepared ourselves to teach to the Generation Z.