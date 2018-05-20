Towards a New Age of Optical Computers: Silicon Photonics

This trend, owing mainly to the advancements in the science of micro and Nano fabrication of these devices, has been observed and confirmed over the past 50 years, where the size of the transistors in the chips shrunk rapidly over this period. However, experts noted the difficulty of meeting this trend in the recent years, the size of the transistors used in these chips has shrunk down to 10 nanometers in 2018, compared to 10000 nanometers in 1971! When using transistors that are as small as 10 nanometers, quantum physics effects start being a major limiting factor in operating these devices, mainly, a phenomenon known as electron quantum tunneling which renders the device inoperable beyond such sizes. In September 2017, the CEO of Nvidia Jen-Hsun Huang, declared the death of Moore’s Law, ending a technological trend that has been upheld for more than 50 years. Researchers over the world are actively investigating alternative technologies to meet the computer chips performance predicted by Moore’s Law, therefore enabling it beyond 2018. However, many of these technologies are either very expensive to implement or suffer from many drawbacks that render the designed chips incompatible with our existing devices.

One promising field that has emerged as a promising alternative to the conventional electronic chips is known as Silicon Photonics. To put it simply, silicon photonics is the study of light applications inside computer chips. In other words, researchers are using light instead of electrical signals inside these chips to enable incredibly fast and efficient computer chips, beyond anything that has been used in today’s computer chips. Silicon photonic chips are designed to have nano-scale tubes of silicon, with thicknesses of approximately 200 nanometers, these tubes known as waveguides, can carry the light around the chip, much like an optical fiber inside a tiny chip! Manipulating it the same way electrical signals are manipulated in our electrical computer chips.

As can be seen from optical fibers that are used today worldwide, there are inherent advantages of using light signals over electrical signals. Light signals can carry much more information than its electrical counterpart, as information in a light signal can be encoded over many different frequencies (or colors of light), allowing for the transmission of multiple signals over the same link instead of using several links as seen on electrical signals.

This is the fact that has attracted the silicon photonics chips to the communications industry, which has been the main target of this technology as of date. Silicon photonics technology chips are being commercially produced and used in giant datacenters over the world, to transfer information over a short distance from one server to another, inside the data center. One such chip is seen below, produced by the electronics giant, IBM, electronics and photonics have been integrated on this chip to enable 100 Gbits/s data transmission.

Silcion photonics chip designed by IBM, enabled 12.5 GB/s (or 100 Gbits/s) transmission of optical signals.

However, the potential for using these silicon photonics chips is much more than just datacenters, since this technology uses the same fabrication processes that are used in the electronics industry for the past 50+ years, silicon photonics chips can be integrated alongside your conventional electronics chips to create incredibly efficient devices, where the data transfer from your computer’s CPU to your computer memory can be transferred via optical light signals! At speeds and efficiency that are unprecedented in the electronic chips used today. This concept of the silicon-electronic photonic integrated circuit (Si-EPIC) is continuously being researched and tested over the world, as seen in the image below, where light is being injected from optical fibers into the chip, with electrical probe needles touching the chip to interact with the optical nano tubes.