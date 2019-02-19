China plans to build a solar power station in space

China's Science and Technology Daily reports the country is planning to build a solar power station that would orbit the earth at a distance of 36,000 kilometers.

The newspaper quotes Li Ming, vice-president of The China Academy of Space Technology, as saying in 2017 that China has the potential to become the first country to build a solar power station with practical value in space if it continues to increase development at its current speed.

Pang Zhihao, a researcher from the China Academy of Space Technology, told the newspaper the solar station would be able to draw energy from the sun without any interference from earth's atmosphere.

Pang said the orbital power plant would be able to provide a stable supply of energy back to earth up to 99 percent of the time, at six times the intensity of regular solar farms.

The scientists are expected to build a small to medium-sized solar power station and launch it to the stratosphere between 2021 and 2025, according to Science and Technology Daily.

Pang said the team is also contemplating whether to use robots and 3D printing technology to build the power station in space, as its weight could exceed 1,000 tonnes.