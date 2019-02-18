UK concludes it can mitigate risk from Huawei equipment use in 5G

The conclusion reached by Britain would "carry great weight" with European leaders, the FT reported, citing a source.

"Other nations can make the argument that if the British are confident of mitigation against national security threats then they can also reassure their publics and the U.S. administration that they are acting in a prudent manner in continuing to allow their telecommunications service providers to use Chinese components as long as they take the kinds of precautions recommended by the British," the source told the newspaper.

Huawei, along with another Chinese network equipment company ZTE Corp,, has been accused the United States of working at the behest of the Chinese government. The United States has said their equipment could be used to spy on Americans.

Huawei has repeatedly denied the claims.

Earlier this month, the chief of Britain's foreign intelligence service said Britain should avoid relying on a monopoly provider of equipment in new 5G mobile networks, but that there were no easy answers to concerns about using Huawei.