New technology can match a person's face to their body

NEC has announced a recognition technology that would be able to analyse a person's entire body, rather than just their face.

Developers used deep learning techniques and body shape and clothing analysis to create a system called 'Person Re-identification Technology," according to New Atlas.

NEC says the system had accuracy rates of up to 90 percent during testing.

The AI-powered recognition technology would be able to identify people even if their back or their side is facing the camera, according to the company's press release.

The system could also be used to track a person moving from one place to another, even if their faces aren't clearly visible.