Global Beam and ORBCOMM to deliver complete IoT solution offerings in UAE

Through this agreement, ORBCOMM and Global Beam will provide asset tracking, monitoring and control solutions targeted for the transportation & distribution, heavy equipment, industrial fixed assets, oil & gas, maritime, mining, and government markets. ORBCOMM and Global Beam will enable customers to increase visibility and security over their fixed and mobile assets and gain operational efficiencies to streamline their business and improve logistics management.

“Our value-added partnership with Global Beam Telecom is an exciting opportunity to deliver best-in-class IoT solutions for industrial customers throughout the United Arab Emirates,” said Alain.

Nicolle, ORBCOMM’s Vice President of Sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. “By leveraging Global Beam’s wealth of experience in satellite communications, coupled with the strength and reliability of ORBCOMM’s leading products and services, we have created a powerful combination that will help expand our market reach in the region.”

"When evaluating partners for IoT and M2M solutions, ORBCOMM complements our global connectivity strategy for a number of reasons," said Abdullah Sulaiman, Chief Executive Officer of Global Beam Telecom. "ORBCOMM’s advanced products are supported by the Inmarsat IsatData Pro (IDP) satellite network, providing secure and ubiquitous global coverage with low latencies, which is key in critical communications, especially in remote and harsh environments.”