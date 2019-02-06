Snapchat parent Snap lifted by quarterly update

The Southern California-based company said it lost $192 million on revenue of $390 million in the final three months of last year, compared with a loss of $350 million on revenue of $286 million in the same period a year earlier.

Initially known for its disappearing messages, Snapchat has been ramping up new kinds of video content with a focus on reaching young smartphone users.

Snap shares jumped more than 17 percent to $8.25 in after-market trades that followed release of the earnings figures.

Snap said that even though its user base has been little changed it is connecting more with users, especially youth.

It said its premium mobile ads reached 70 percent of the 13- to 34-year-old US and that more people are watching its new video content.