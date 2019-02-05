Google parent Alphabet hit by rising costs

Alphabet reported a profit of $8.9 billion in the fourth quarter on revenue that was up 22 percent to $39.3 billion from the same period a year earlier.

Alphabet shares were down 3.3 percent to $1,103.50 in after-market trades that followed release of the earnings figures from the final three months of last year.

Expenses rose to $31 billion compared with $24.6 billion in the same period a year ago.

Another factor making the market wary was a 29 percent drop in "cost per click" or the average price of digital ads, the main source of revenue for the tech giant.

Google commands a lion's share of the global digital advertising market, especially when it is linked to online searches, but lifestyles have shifted to smartphones and tablets where it makes less money per ad.

And, while video-sharing platform YouTube contributed strongly to revenue, the amount of money spent on content for its ad-supported and subscription offerings grew, according to Porat.

Money spent on Google hardware, such as Pixel smartphones or Nest smart home devices, was also a factor along with investments in datacenters essential to Google's growing cloud computing business.

Porat said a big spending increase was in hiring and compensation of workers, particularly engineers and product managers.

The report offered no detailed breakdown of Alphabet income but Google took in the overwhelming majority of revenue in the quarter, $39.1 billion, with $32.6 billion from advertising.