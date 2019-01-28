Stress-free way to listen to your unborn baby’s heartbeat

The creators of this baby monitoring prototype say it will one day improve heart analysis in the womb.

Developed at the University of Sussex, it uses Electric Potential Sensing technology.

Sensors embedded inside a velcro-attachable strap allow in utero foetal ECG monitoring.

Hospitals currently use 1970s silver chloride electrode technology, applied by hand-held scanners and using gel.

Dr. Rodrigo Aviles-Espinosa, Researcher at University of Sussex, says: "The electrodes that you use traditionally.....you can only use them in certain periods because this gel will then dry out.....With the technology that we have developed it's just pure contact technology where you just need to put the sensor in close proximity with the maternal abdomen without any skin preparation and without any fluids."

It's designed to detect heart-related congenital disorders.