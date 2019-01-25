China monitors its citizens using AI-embedded CCTV cameras

The programme, Ensemble Net, was trained using clips from CCTV footage and is supposedly 90 percent accurate, New Scientist reports.

The system will be able to scan body shapes and facial features. It will then scan the database to see if it finds a match.

The programme will also be able to identify a person in disguise or if their back is faced towards the camera.

The AI-powered CCTV cameras have already been used by Chinese authorities to track down fugitives, CNet reports.

China plans to have over 600 million AI-powered CCTV cameras by 2020, according to Q Daily, a Chinese online publication.