Researchers turns CO2 into usable electricity and hydrogen fuel

Researchers from Georgia Tech and Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology designed the device using the ocean's carbon sink ability as inspiration, and published their results in the journal Science in Nov. 2018.

According to New Atlas, the device is called the Hybrid Na-CO2 System and is in essence a large liquid battery.

A sodium metal anode is place in an organic electrolyte, while the cathode is placed in an aqueous solution. The two liquids are separated by a sodium Super Ionic Conductor membrane.

When carbon dioxide is pumped into the aqueous electrolyte, it reacts with the cathode, turning the solution more acidic, which then generates electricity and creates hydrogen.

During testing, the system reported a CO2 conversion efficiency of 50 percent and was able to run for over 1,000 hours without damage to the electrodes.

Another benefit of the system is that no CO2 is released during the process. The leftover CO2 from the electrolyte is recovered as baking soda.

For carbon capture systems to become practical however, they would need to be produced at a much larger scales in order to have an impact on reducing levels of atmospheric CO2.