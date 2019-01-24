New Chinese app to track those in debt

The program, whose name translates as "A Map of Deadbeat Debtors," was introduced on Jan. 16 by the Higher People's Court of Hebei. The program allows users in Hebei province to find if there are any debtors within 500 meters.

Users are able to see the precise location of the debtors in the area. The China Daily says the program also allows users to "whistle-blow on debtors capable of paying their debts."

It is not clear if the app lists names, photos or any other identification marks of the debtors.

The China Daily says the app will "create a socially credible environment."

The program is a part of China's new social credit system that is currently being rolled out by Beijing and will become mandatory in 2020.