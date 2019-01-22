Japan launches satellite to test artificial meteor showers

According to a press release by the company, it's first satellite will gather data on the environment of the Earth's atmosphere in order to determine the feasibility of creating an artificial meteor shower.

The satellite was launched by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency on the Epsilon-4 rocket along with six other tech demo satellites. According to The Japan Times, the cost per launch of the Epsilon-4 is $50 million.

The satellite is designed to imitate a meteor shower by firing small 1-centimeter metal pellets at high-speed into the Earth's atmosphere.

The space venture company states that the pellets will not cause any damage to existing satellites or air crafts because they will completely burn up at 60 to 80 kilometers above ground. Airplanes fly at an altitude of 10 kilometers.

During a meteor shower show, the pellets will travel one-fifth of the way around Earth before entering the atmosphere. On average, five to twenty pellets will be released, each of which will remain visible for roughly three to ten seconds.

The company hopes to create its first artificial meteor shower show above the city of Hiroshima. According to ALE, the shower will be visible to over 6 million people in an area of up to 200 kilometers.