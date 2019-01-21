NASA reveals images testing Space Launch System rocket

According to NASA, the hydrogen tank for the Space Launch System rocket was loaded into a test stand at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama on Jan. 14.

Hydraulic cylinders installed in the test stand will push and pull the tank, mimicking the pressure it would have to withstand during lift-off and flight. The SLS rocket tank is a 61-meter tall liquid hydrogen tank and is eight-meters in diameter. Its design allows it to hold over two million liters of supercooled liquid nitrogen.

The tank will feed the rocket's RS-25 engines with cryogenic liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen producing almost nine million pounds of maximum thrust. The launch vehicle is designed to carry NASA's Orion spacecraft as well as other cargo into deep space for exploration.

The SLS rocket is one of the most powerful rockets designed by NASA. It will boost Orion at a speed of almost 40,000 kilometers per hour out of Earth's orbit. That's roughly, 11,000 kilometers per hour faster than the International Space Station travels around Earth.