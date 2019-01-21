3D-printed rockets could soon be launched into space

Relativity Space made different parts for their new rocket, Terran-1, using their 3D printer Stargate, according to the company's website.

The Terran-1 would take around 60 days to print. When all the parts are put together, the rocket would be around 100-feet tall. It would also be able to carry a payload of nearly 2,750 pounds.

Relativity Space has also received permission from the U.S. Air Force to launch Terran-1 at Cape Canaveral in Florida.

The company is hoping to launch the 3D-printed rocket by the end of 2020.

If the launch is successful, the company could get to lease the site for up to 20 years, according to Business Insider.