Smart Grid Station in Dubai opened

The SGS was built in partnership with the Korea Electric Power Corporation, KEPCO, as a result of a fruitful exchange of best practices and experiences in the latest international smart city and smart grid standards.

The station also allows for the reduction of loads, especially at peak times; peak shift, and the reduction of water consumption.

The Smart Grid Station concept is scalable and allows for the development of individual smart buildings, groups of smart buildings and smart areas, which ensures the efficient reduction of electricity and water consumption as well as carbon emissions, thereby becoming a smart city.

The SGS comprises a 200-kilowatt, kW, photovoltaic solar power production system; a 9-kW wind turbine; and a 500-kilowatt hour lithium-ion battery energy storage system, which stores energy for later use.

The station also includes over 2,000 sensors based on the Internet of Things technology, and smart metres distributed throughout the facility to monitor power and water demand data in real-time to improve energy and water management. It also aims to reduce demand when required by eliminating non-critical loads through smart lighting, smart power outlets, and smart air conditioning system.