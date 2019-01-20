Google acquires Fossil smartwatch tech for $40 mn

As part of the deal, Texas-based Fossil Group's research and development team working on the smartwatch will join Google, which will acquire the intellectual property for Fossil smartwatches, the firms said.

The move would give Google the potential to create its own branded smartwatches to compete against Apple, Fitbit and others in the wearable tech space.

Fossil moved into smartwatches in 2015 with a $260 million acquisition of Misfit, a tech platform created by former Microsoft researcher Sonny Vu and onetime Apple chief executive John Sculley.

Research firm IDC estimates that global shipments of wearable devices will hit 125.3 million units in 2018, up 8.5 percent from 2017, and that the market will grow 11 percent through 2022 as a result of the growing popularity of smartwatches and greater wearables adoption in emerging markets.