Facebook to invest $300 million to help local news survive

The investment in time and money is a significant expansion of a plan to help newsrooms in the U.S. and abroad create and sustain viable business models to survive, the company said on Tuesday.

"We're going to continue fighting fake news, misinformation, and low quality news on Facebook," Campbell Brown, Facebook's vice president of Global News Partnerships said in a statement. "But we also have an opportunity, and a responsibility, to help local news organizations grow and thrive."

Critics have slammed Facebook for its role in providing a platform for hate speech, misinformation and political meddling.

The first round of investments in the U.S. will help bolster resources for local reporting, help research how to use technology to improve news gathering and create new products, recruit "trainee community journalists" and place them in local newsrooms and also help fund a program modeled after the Peace Corp, which will place 1,000 journalists in local newsrooms over five years.

The recipients of the investments include the Pulitzer Center, Report for America, Knight-Lenfest Local News Transformation Fund, the Local Media Association and Local Media Consortium, the American Journalism Project and the Community News Project.

Fran Wills, CEO of the Local Media Consortium, an alliance of 80 news companies representing 2,200 outlets, said Facebook is helping the group create a branded content program aimed at attracting new advertisers. "Facebook is making this investment to help support local media companies ... open up new revenue streams that will support local journalism," she said.