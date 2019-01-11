Robot dogs could soon be used to deliver packages

Continental AG showcased a new driverless vehicle with delivery robot dogs this week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, TechCrunch reports.

The Continental Urban Mobility Experience, or CUbE, will be able to drive on streets by itself and arrive outside a person's doorstep, the company said in a press release.

Delivery robot dogs will then be deployed from the vehicle for the last step of the process, according to the press release. The delivery robots will be able to run up to a person's doorstep to deliver their package.

The automated vehicle will be able to carry multiple robot dogs and handle deliveries to several houses at once, the company said.

Continental AG is a German manufacturing company best known for creating brake systems and tires, among other things, for the automotive industry.

The company's press release said this system addresses the need for unique and efficient delivery methods to cope with the increasing popularity of online shopping.