The flight path for drones unveiled at CES

Entertained but not impressed by the tech? Well that's kind of the state of consumer drones today say several drone makers here. For many of them the future is building flying robots for businesses.

Like Nightingale Security in Silicon Valley. Its drone is called Blackbird and comes with a steel nest.

Jack WU, CEO, Nightingale Security, says, "The blackbird has the ability to land precisely all by itself and is able to charge, all by itself so it's always ready for the next mission and is able to communicate with other drones."

And it's already on guard duty at a plant for a major carmaker, at a datacenter for a major Internet company, and at a marijuana field.

Chinese drone company Yuneec started with expensive toys but is changing its flight path.

While regulation has held the commercial drone industry back, Yariv Bash, CEO of Flytrex think the Federal Aviation Administration drone pilot program launched last year will push thing ahead when the government eventually gets back to work. His company is part of a pilot in North Carolina.

Yariv Bash, , CEO, Flytrex, says "We expect to start delivering fast-food, hamburgers, sushi, pizzas to North Carolina, a few select neighborhoods. The pilot will start in a very limited way in just the next few months, and we'll start to deliver food to people to their backyards."

So expect to start seeing some drones zipping around this year, and eventually in the future if regulations are relaxed, you may even get to ride around in one of these if you have $400 gran .. or even this giant drone unveiled here at CES.