Facial recognition: what's in a face?

The technique makes it possible to authenticate identity, to check that an individual is who he or she claims to be. The image is compared to an existing image in a database.

A person can also be identified in a group, place, image or database.

From a still or from video, software generates an image based on the face’s unique traits: the base of the ears, the distance between the two pupils, the shape of the nose, eyebrows, and mouth, and the even skin grain. Hair and clothes are not taken into account.

The next step is to compare the face print with images in the database.

To reduce the margin of error, the quality of the image must be good. The face must be well lit, full face at a correct distance from the lens.

Originally used to fight crime, facial recognition now has more mundane uses, such as accessing bank accounts and social media platforms.

But there are worries it could also present a threat to privacy and individual liberties. The technology also raises questions about the use of databases.