New biologger designed to track sperm whale's behavior

The device will use robotic technology to gather valuable information regarding the mammal's biology and behavior. The team behind the technology is comprised of researchers from Yamagata University and Teikyo University of Science.

The biologger is powered by water currents generated as the whale swims. It uses flexible suction cups to cling onto and travel along the whale's body.

The device has a so far successfully traveled across a flat surface at a depth of roughly 500 meters.

The team plans to conduct its first experiments in the ocean around the Ogasawara islands, an area known to be inhabited by dolphins and whales, located 1,000 kilometers south of Tokyo.

According to the science news website, TechXplore, the team's main objective is to capture video of sperm whales hunting and eating a giant squid.

In order to achieve this, the rover will use its suction cups to travel to an area close to the whale's mouth.