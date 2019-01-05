Google wins approval for radar-based hand motion sensor

Radar sensors that allow you to control a device without touching it.

Google parent Alphabet won approval from the Federal Communications Commission to deploy a motion-sensing device known as Project Soli.

An FCC order issued Monday granted Google a waiver that would let it use higher-powered sensors than normally allowed.

And permit the devices for use on airplanes.

The FCC said the Soli sensor captures motion in a three-dimensional space using a radar beam to enable touch-less control, that can benefit users with impaired mobility or speech.

Google says the sensor can allow users to press an invisible button between the thumb and index fingers or use a virtual dial that turns by rubbing a thumb against the index finger.