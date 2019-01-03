Robot animals serving as pets for dementia patients

Helen Nicholas was a successful business woman until she was diagnosed with dementia. Now part of her therapy is spending time with a Ace - a robot dog. Research showing three twenty minute sessions a week will lower levels of stress, anxiety, and depression.

Mary Barnes, President And Ceo Of Alzheimer's Community Care, saying: "There has been times where they've been engaged with both pets for over 45 minutes. Now to have that kind of activity going on for that length of time in a whole group setting is amazing all by itself, but then we go more on a personal, one-on-one especially those patients that really show a real desire to be with this cat or dog even longer."

She added, "So we're right now in the process of getting more animals so we can actually have many more involved with this at their choosing at their time at their level for them to have it, and the stimulation is keeping everyone animated, keeping everyone socially engaged with each other because they're with their peers and you can't ever undervalue the relationship with your peers."

The robots can mean patients need less medication.

Robotic pet therapy is a growing phenomenon. In Britain robotic dogs equipped with sensors are being used to elicit memories from residents and spark conversations with care providers. It seems that warm fuzzy feeling you get stroking a pet works with robots too.