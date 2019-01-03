China builds massive radio antenna facility

The radio antenna will have the ability to emit extremely low frequency radio waves, called ELF waves, the South China Morning Post reports.

The facility was built in the Huazhong region in central China.

The World Health Organization has previously linked ELF waves to cancer.

These radio waves will be emitted at a frequency of 0.1 to 300 hertz.They could be picked up by Chinese military submarines that are hundreds of meters deep in the ocean. However, the radio antenna could also be used to detect earthquakes and minerals.

The project is a part of China's 11th five-year-plan, which Beijing uses to set targets, guidelines and policy goals for the coming years.

China is downplaying the importance of the radio antenna facility in order to avoid causing public alarm, according to the South China Morning Post.