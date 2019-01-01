NASA waits for signal from most distant flyby 6.5 billion km away

An artist's impression of NASA's New Horizons spacecraft, currently en route to Pluto

NASA was expecting the receive a signal from the probe by the afternoon with data from Ultima Thule, an object believed to be from the time of the birth of the solar system in the Kuiper Belt.

The Kuiper Belt is a "vast region of space [that] contains potentially billions of small objects left over from the formation of the solar system that could hold keys to understanding planetary formation," NASA said.

New Horizons was expected to pass Ultima Thule at around 51,500 kilometres per hour at a distance of around 3,500 kilometres. Very little is known about the celestial body.

"Ultima Thule remains an enigma to us, but the final countdown has begun," said New Horizons principal investigator Alan Stern, of the South-west Research Institute in Boulder, Colorado.

"What we'll very soon learn about this primordial building block of our solar system will exponentially expand our knowledge of this relatively unknown third region of space."