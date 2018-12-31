OSIRIS-REx spacecraft finds traces of water on asteroid

OSIRIS-REx began approaching the asteroid between mid-August and early December. It traveled about 2.2 million kilometers from Earth until it reached a location 19 kilometers from Bennu.

Once positioned, OSIRIS-REx proceeded to collect data from the asteroid using the Osiris Visible and Infrared Spectrometer and Osiris Thermal Emission Spectrometer.

The data revealed the presence of hydroxyl molecules, which are made up of oxygen and hydrogen atoms.

Hydroxyl molecules are found in water-bearing clay minerals. This finding suggests that Bennu has previously interacted with water.

OSIRIS-REx is scheduled to enter Bennu's orbit on Dec. 31 and will remain within its orbit until mid-February 2019.

OSIRIS-REx is scheduled to collect samples from Bennu's surface in mid-2020. After mapping and selecting a site to collect samples of the asteroid, the spacecraft will use its Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism to extract rocks and dirt from the asteroid's surface.

The spacecraft is expected to travel back to Earth and drop off a capsule containing the samples in September 2023.