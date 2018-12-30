Computer hack yields personal information of 1,000 N Korean defectors

  • Sunday 30, December 2018 in 12:19 PM
Sharjah24 – dpa: The personal information of nearly 1,000 North Korean defectors in South Korea was leaked in a computer hacking at a state-run resettlement centre, Yonhap News Agency reported on Friday.
The names, birth dates and addresses of 997 North Korean defectors were accessed via a personal computer that was infected with malicious code, South Korea's Ministry of Unification said, according to Yonhap.
 
Those people whose information was accessed have been notified, the ministry said, adding that it was the first such large-scale data breach to occur involving North Korean defectors.
 
There are 25 resettlement centres across South Korea to provide support for the approximately 30,000 North Korean defectors living in the country, Yonhap said.
 
An investigation was under way to determine who carried out the cyberattack and from where.