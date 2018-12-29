MBRSC to organise high-level science event in 2019

The event is under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the slogan "Imagine... Explore... Innovate". It will bring together students from schools and universities, academics, researchers, professors, space scientists and specialists to spread knowledge about the latest technologies and science in the space sector.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Chairman of MBRSC, said, "The MBRSC Science Event reflects our efforts to raise awareness about scientific topics and increase knowledge in the field of space, especially among youth and academics. We are proud to contribute through MBRSC’s events to achieve our national objectives of developing national capacities to lead the future of vital sectors in the UAE, such as space. We also aim to encourage the new generation to be more interested in science and technology and develop their innovative and scientific research skills".

The detailed programme includes a number of seminars and workshops on space that will be held by MBRSC’s specialists. The programme includes the "Annual EMM (Emirates Mars Mission ‘Hope Probe’) Science Workshop", the "Teachers Ambassador Programme workshop", a session on KhalifaSat, the first satellite developed 100 percent in the UAE by a team of highly qualified Emirati engineers, panel discussions on the "Research Experience for Undergraduates, REU, Programme", the "Zero Gravity Experience", and lectures on Mars, space and satellites. The programme also includes the National Space Programme’s initiatives, mainly Mars 2117 Strategy and the UAE Astronaut Programme. Moreover, visitors can enjoy interactive games, Virtual Reality, VR, devices to experience life on the International Space Station, ISS, and educational platforms addressing various scientific topics.

Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Director-General of MBRSC, said, "At MBRSC, we are committed to supporting students and academic institutions in promoting sciences to build national capacities in the space sector. The MBRSC Science Event is an extension of our legacy in organising science events which started with the Annual EMM Science Workshop over four years ago. Our proven track record in hosting successful scientific events that enrich the minds of youth and inspire them to take an interest in space science enabled us today to step up our efforts with MBRSC Science Event to keep pace with our global space programmes and initiatives that MBRSC currently works on."

Registration will be open soon. Those interested to register can follow MBRSC’s social media channels for more information.