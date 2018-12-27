New robot moves in water, on ice and land

Life on planet earth is thought to have started in the water before moving to land. Robots are making that same journey.

That's thanks to the Brooklyn-based Pliant Energy Systems, which has developed a robot that can swim in water, skate on ice and crawl on land.

Called the Velox, the robot is powered by two hard rubber 'fins' that propel it forward. Its creators say the robot is the first of its kind.

"We began looking at this from first principles, using principles of physics, fluid dynamics, solid mechanics, and arrived at ultimately something that looks very similar to a ray or to a knife fish with two fins instead of one," says Pliant Energy Systems Founder and CEO, Benjamin Pietro Filardo.

The Velox is capable of switching modes depending on the substance it's moving through. In the water or other liquids, the fins are positioned out to the sides. When it needs to travel on land, the fins then point downwards at a 45 degree angle.

Filardo adds: "If we put the fins down low, we go to a shorter wavelength, now this is a land crawling. So it would swim up to the shore, then it would go to this mode and it would start to crawl up the sand."

And travelling across ice, the fins are directed downwards.