Indonesia to build new tsunami warning system

According to the BBC, a government agency said a new system of buoys would be installed next year.

According to the spokesman for the Agency for the Assessment and Application of Technology, Iyan Turyana, the new system will work by detecting the size of waves.

Indonesia has had no operational tsunami warning buoys since 2012, due to lack of funding, vandalism to the buoys, and mechanical failure.

It is believed that activity from the Anak Krakatau volcano caused undersea landslides which triggered Saturday's tsunami.

According to officials, around 150 people are still unaccounted for and 16,000 have been displaced.