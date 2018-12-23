Long March-11 rocket delivers successful satellite launch in northwest China

The satellite is the first of the Hongyun project, a low-orbit broadband communication satellite system which will seek to boost internet connectivity in remote areas through a network of 156 satellites.

The Long March-11 rocket, also known as LM-11 or CZ-11, was first used on September 25, 2015 and has now sent a total of 21 satellites into space, most of which are commercial satellites.

The rocket has a length of 20.8 meters, measures two meters in diameter, and has a total liftoff mass of 58 tons. It is able to launch a 400-kilogram satellite in to a 700-kilometer orbit from the ground.

The CZ-11 rocket's quick response capacity has made it ideal for sending experimental satellites and commercial satellite into space.

In the future, officials say that the CZ-11 will be upgraded for commercial use and will be able to carry a much higher payload.

"With the development of technology of the launch vehicle, we will increase the carrying capacity of launch vehicles to two tons. This will further reduce the cost of sending satellites to space," said Li Tongyu, director of the aerospace sector of the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology.