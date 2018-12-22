NASA, European and Russian Space Agency crew returns from mission to ISS

The Soyuz capsule landed upright and safely at 0502gmt, one minute ahead of schedule, in frigid temperatures.

Cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev of the Russian space agency Roscosmos was pulled out first, followed by NASA astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor, the first Cuban-American in space. The third member of the crew to be pulled out was German Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency (ESA) who pumped his fist in the air in victory.

The mission captured international attention in August when a small leak aboard the station was discovered.