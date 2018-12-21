French team create machine that converts plastic to fuel

French actor Samuel Le Bihan and a self-taught inventor Christofer Costes have created a low-technology machine called Chrysalis that converts plastic waste to fuel in an effort to fight pollution and climate change.

According to Reuters, the machine feeds on plastic pellets, which are poured into its reactor where they are broken down at 450 degrees centigrade.

Once broken down these turn into diesel and gasoline as well as a type of carbon residue that can be used in crayons.

According to its creators, the Chrysalis can convert a kilogram of plastic into a liter of fuel, which is separated into diesel and petrol.

Christofer Costes told Reuters the machine's simple design will make it easy to operate and repair "even in the depths of the African bush."

According to data from the UN, eight million tonnes of plastic waste enter the ocean each year.