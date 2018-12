This is Z6 - the robotic bug - with an urge to exercise.

It has a serious side too - designed for use in emergencies to provide information to rescue teams.

Making itself smaller - allowing it to help locate victims after an earthquake - or enter a burning building.

Hong Kong based Robugtix say it could also be used in space on other planets - or hazardous envonments on earth - like nuclear power plants.

It can even go upstairs.