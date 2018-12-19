US Air Force launches first next-generation GPS satellite

GPS III satellites have an improved accuracy of one to three meters under good conditions, three times more accurate than current GPSsystems.

The satellite is also proven to be compatible with existing GPS constellations as well as other international global navigation satellitesystems. This allows for improved connectivity and accuracy among civilian users around the world.

The new satellite models will also have stronger military signals less prone to jamming and will last 25 percent longer than any of the GPSsatellites currently in orbit.

Officials from the Government Accountability Office said the price of production of a GPSIII satellite is $577 million.