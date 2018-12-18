Google to invest $1 bn in New York campus

The move by Google comes following Amazon's announcement of new headquarters sites in New York and suburban Washington DC worth some $5 billion, and Apple's $1 billion expansion to Texas and other areas.

Google parent Alphabet's chief financial officer Ruth Porat said it would lease large office buildings in lower Manhattan, which will become the centerpiece of a campus of more than 1.7 million square feet (160,000 square meters).

The new campus, which should be operational starting in 2020, will be known as Google Hudson Square and "will be the primary location for our New York-based Global Business Organization," Porat wrote in a blog post.

Alphabet earlier this year said it was buying the Manhattan Chelsea Market for $2.4 billion, and planned to lease space at Pier 57 on the Hudson river. The company currently employs some 7,000 people in New York.

The new site is a former industrial area adjacent to the Greenwich Village and Soho districts.

The expansion would make California-based Alphabet one of the city's largest commercial tenants, The Wall Street Journal reported.