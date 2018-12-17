AI experiencing exponential growth like the internet revolution three decades ago: Omar Al Olama

This came during a meeting with Brandon Kaier, global Field CTO at Dell EMC, to promote cooperation in the field of emerging technologies, specifically artificial intelligence, throughout various sectors, in an effort to shape the future of the country and the world.

Al Olama said, "The UAE Government has succeeded in forging unique partnerships with major international technology companies in order to adopt emerging technologies that aims to develop the skills of Emirati youth in the field of artificial intelligence, this to ensure that graduates have an opportunity to contribute to build the future."

He stressed the importance of encouraging young people to develop new skills to meet the challenges of the future, and the need to create a stimulating environment that supports local talents and prepare them to lead the future and the challenges it arises.

The Pioneer Series organised by the Dubai Future Academy, hosted Brandon Kaier to speak on how emerging technologies can transform the way we work and live. The series provide an ideal platform and opportunity for professionals and technology experts to keep up-to-date with the various technological advancements taking place.

Kaier said, "Initiatives such as the Dubai Future Academy are a matchless opportunity for global technology professionals and teams to stay connected with the immense innovation that is happening in all areas. My experience with an engaged and connected audience was one of mutual learning, and I will be carrying with me the message of recreating these platforms in many other regions. I commend the Dubai Future Foundation and the Dubai Future Academy on their strategic vision of the benefits of grass-root innovation."

Committed to building a future-ready workforce, Dell EMC continues to invest in training programmes across the region to inspire and spark the creativity of students and enable them to work with advanced technologies. Dell Technologies global research and development investments exceeded US$12.8 billion over the past three years. Also, the company plans to allocate USD 5.8 billion a year in this area of focus.