Australian watchdog wants a regulator for dominant Google, Facebook

The recommendation, in a preliminary report on the U.S. firms' market power, is being closely watched around the world as lawmakers wrestle with the powerful tech firms' large and growing influence in public life, from privacy to publishing.

It comes days after Australia passed laws forcing tech companies to help police access private user data, and amid growing concern from authorities worldwide about the giants' commercial behaviour and distribution of so-called "fake news".

"When you get to a certain stage and you get market power, which both Google and Facebook have, with that comes special responsibilities and that means, also, additional scrutiny," Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) Chairman Rod Sims told reporters in Sydney.

He said the companies' enormous market share Google has a 94 percent share of web searches in Australia and opaque methods for ranking advertisements gave the firms the ability and incentive to favour their businesses over advertisers'.