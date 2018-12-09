Microsoft unveils facial recognition principles, urges new laws

Microsoft president Brad Smith made the announcement at a Brookings Institution speech and an accompanying blog post, saying it was urgent to begin placing limits on facial recognition to avoid the surveillance state described in George Orwell's "1984."

Earlier this year, Microsoft said it saw a need for some kind of regulation of facial recognition, and on Thursday Smith outlined principles that the company sees as important.

Smith said the tech firm will press for legislation to be passed as early as 2019 that would require transparency, human review and privacy safeguards for any deployment of facial recognition.

He said Microsoft would begin adopting these principles itself, while urging other tech firms to do the same.

Smith said an important element would be to require "meaningful human review" when facial recognition algorithms are used to make key decisions that can affect a person's privacy, human rights or freedom, and to safeguard against discrimination or bias.

Additionally, he said new laws should set limits on police use of facial recognition, so it may be used only with a court order or in the case of an imminent threat.