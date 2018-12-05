New UPS navigation tool aims to save time and money with each turn

The world's biggest package delivery firm - known for eliminating most left turns on routes as part of a years-long effort to cut driver miles, fuel use and accident risks expects to have the new UPSNav technology in most of its U.S. drivers' hands by 2020.

The move comes as UPS and rivals ranging from FedEx Corp and the U.S. Post Office to Amazon.com Inc's logistics unit grapple with surging e-commerce deliveries and the high cost of taking goods the "last mile" to shopper doorsteps.

UPSNav updates the company's On-Road Integrated Optimization and Navigation (ORION) system that prepares parcel delivery routes. It combines UPS delivery data, including time-saving information such as the location of loading docks and package receiving areas, with ORION maps that cover more than 250 million locations to find the most cost-effective route between stops, company officials said.

Saving time for drivers, who make an average of 125 stops per day, can translate into big savings for the company, said Jack Levis, senior director of process management at UPS.

"Seconds can add up to minutes and minutes add up to millions," said Levis.