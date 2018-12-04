China will likely publish rules for new tech board in January: 21st Century

Companies with core technologies can start submitting listing applications as soon as in March or April, but firms with unproven technologies such as blockchain, or in traditional industries such as finance or real estate will be disqualified for listing on the new board, the newspaper added.

Plans for the technology innovation board were unveiled by Chinese President Xi Jinping early last month. The board will adopt a loosely-regulated mechanism for initial public offerings (IPOs), potentially competing with Hong Kong, or even New York.

According to the newspaper, applicants will not be required to be profitable, but must meet certain threshold in terms of revenue and capitalization.