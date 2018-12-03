SmartWatt bridges gap between private sector and academia to optimise energy in UAE

In line with UAE Energy Strategy 2050, SmartWatt Chairman & Co-Founder Mr. Saeed bin Ali Ahmed Al Dhaheri commented on the launch: “Following the footsteps of our leaders, our priorities are the well-being and prosperity of the people living in this great nation, the region and abroad, and we are committed to using our expertise in energy to contribute to the regional efforts in reshaping the electricity market and the energy sector for their sake and the sake of future generations.”

In line with the UAE’s commitment to the Paris Agreement, platforms such as SmartWatt could increase the overall efficiency of the sector by 20 per cent and significantly reduce the UAE’s total carbon footprint. In a country that consumes approximately 115 TWh annually, this would translate into massive monetary savings, distributed among end users and regulators.

Dr. Sameh El Khatib, CEO & Co-Founder of SmartWatt, explained: “Our platform is not only meant to provide real-time management and understanding of power consumption dynamics, but also provides decision makers with the ability to design cost-effective interventions optimising the grid performance as well as reducing the overall consumption of the country’s precious natural resources.”

To deliver on its intended mission and set ambition, SmartWatt combines its deep knowledge of the power sector with the experience of well-established major regional and international companies through various strategic partnerships. One such partnership is with the Saudi-based ICAD, one of the biggest system and technology integration companies in the region with experience in delivering mega-projects including the new King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.