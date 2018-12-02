Apple Music comes to Amazon's Alexa devices

A statement from Amazon on Friday said Apple Music would be available starting December 17 on Echo speakers in the latest sign of a truce between the two technology behemoths.

The move will help Apple, which has some 50 million paying music subscribers, ramp up its competition against market leader Spotify.

Importantly, it will bring a key Apple service to consumers who do not have an iPhone or other Apple device, helping the California giant's efforts to diversify its revenue base and reduce dependence on smartphone sales.

Apple currently allows consumers to listen to its music service, which carries a $10 monthly fee, on its smartphones and tablets as well as its HomePod which has only a small segment of the market for connected speakers led by Amazon and Google.