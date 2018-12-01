New exhaust system brings fusion energy one step closer

Sharjah24 – Reuters: Researchers trying to commercialise nuclear fusion believe they've solved one of the most pressing problems of generating energy like the a star, how to exhaust gas at temperatures hotter than our sun, as Stuart McDill reports.
Nuclear fusion powers the Sun and all the stars and could yet power the planet.
 
UK scientists think they've solved a major problem of fusion - how to exhaust gas that's hotter than our sun.
 
Professor IAN CHAPMAN, UK ATOMIC ENERGY AUTHORITY CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAYING:"We're here to commercialise fusion power. Fusion offers this enormous potential, there's no long-lived radioactive waste, it's effectively inexhaustible fuel, there's no carbon emission. It sounds perfect but it's really hard to do. But we know it works."
 
This is what fusion looks like on earth - a plasma of superheated gas held inside a doughnut shaped reactor, or tokamak, by huge magnets.
 
The UK's latest tokamak is an attempt to build a smaller commercially viable reactor.