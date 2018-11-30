Marriott: Hackers stole details of up to 500 million hotel guests

The U.S. company determined there had been unauthorised access to the reservation database of its Starwood division of hotels. The discovery came as part of an investigation earlier this month, which had been looking at a cyberattack dating back to 2014, a statement said.

The company believes the breach affected "up to approximately 500 million guests who made a reservation at a Starwood property."

For around 327 million of those people, the duplicated information includes some combination of name, address, phone number, email, passport number, and other personal details, as well as details of their stay, the statement said.

The investigation uncovered that the thieves copied and encrypted information, and took steps towards removing it. Last week the company was able to decrypt the information and determined that the contents were from the Starwood guest reservation database.

The authorities and regulators have been informed, and the customers whose data were stolen also are being contacted, Marriott said.