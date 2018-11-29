First tunnel boring machine arrives for Grand Paris Express

The Grand Paris Express project was announced in 2007 and is aimed at developing Greater Paris into a green metropolitan area.

The machine will be more than 100 meters long and 10 meters in diameter and will be assembled onsite at Champigny Plateau, according to The Construction Index.

Once assembled, the TBM will be able to drill at a depth of 55 feet below the surface at a rate of 10 to 12 meters a day, according to Railway Technology.

It will be used to drill a 2.2 kilometer long connecting tunnel between the Champigny operating center and the main tunnel from Line 15 South at Villiers-sur-Marne.

The Grand Paris Express plans to build new lines and open to the public in stages starting from 2022, in time for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The express is expected to carry two million passengers a day and run automated trains every 2 to 3 minutes once it opens.